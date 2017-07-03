Bridgeport mayor puts hold on discretionary spending 

BRIDGEPORT — The Democratic mayor of Connecticut’s largest city is directing a freeze on discretionary spending and hiring as Bridgeport awaits progress on a yet-to-be reached state budget agreement.

Joe Ganim said Monday that Bridgeport faces the prospect of receiving $27 million less in state aid.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Friday signed an executive order needed to maintain essential state services after it became clear there would be no two-year budget or temporary budget for the new fiscal year that began Saturday.

While Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives hope to pass a new two-year budget on July 18, it’s questionable whether that can happen considering there isn’t a final budget deal in place.

Ganim says possible city budget cuts may be also necessary, as well as employee furloughs.