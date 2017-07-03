Colorado man arrested in deadly shooting claims he thought son was intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Colorado man shot his son to death Saturday night after allegedly mistaking the man for an intruder, police said.

Frank Huner, 58, was arrested by Douglas County deputies on suspicion of second-degree murder and was released after posting a $50,000 bond. Investigators said the charges against him could change, FOX 31 reported.

"[Reporting party] is saying he shot someone who came into his house. Now [he’s] saying it’s his son, and he's dead,” the dispatcher during the call, according to WTOL.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Lauren LeKander said Huner, of Sedalia, called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting. Huner said he shot his son, who was not named, six times, WTOL reported.

Sedalia is about 35 miles south of Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.