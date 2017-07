× Crews responding to structure fire in Norwich

NORWICH— Fire crews are responding to a structure fire at 13 South 2nd Avenue in Norwich, according to the IAFF Local 892 twitter account.

The building is described as a mixed use warehouse.

Multiple fire departments responded to help contain the fire.

Fire officials said there were still fires burning in pockets on the inside of the 3- story brick building as of 8 a.m.

Engine 2, Truck 1 and Battalion 1 are responding to the Taftville District for a working structure fire at 1-3 South 2nd Ave. — IAFFLocal892 (@IAFFLocal892) July 3, 2017

Check back with FOX 61 as this story develops.