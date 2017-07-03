× CT BBB looking for military heroes to be honored in special ceremony

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Better Business Bureau has opened nominations for BBB Military All-Stars to be honored at a public ceremony August 11 at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.

At the beginning of Military Appreciation Night, nine members of the armed forces will be introduced to the crowd from the field, where they will receive an award of recognition. They also will be featured in a commemorative deck of baseball cards.

The back of each card will detail the recipient’s history in the armed forces, and the front will have their photo from either the past or present. The card decks will also be handed out to attendees as they enter the park.

BBB’s Military Line program sponsors the event, after which the baseball players’ special edition military-themed jerseys will be auctioned off. Proceeds will go to our Military Line Student Ethics Scholarship Fund.

We have posted online nomination forms where you will also find more information on our Military Appreciation Night event page.

Drop us a line for more information at events@ct.bbb.org.

The ceremony, baseball game, jersey auction and a fireworks display will be held August 11 at Dodd Stadium in Norwich. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Nominations for the 2017 Military All-Stars will close July 10.