× East Hampton man turns himself in to Southington PD after suspected child pornography found in garage

SOUTHINGTON — An East Hampton man turned himself in to Southington police after someone said they found child pornography his garage.

Police said that on Friday, Gary G. Termine, 52 of East Hampton turned himself into police after learning that there was an active warrant out for his arrest. He was charged with second-degree illegal possession of child pornography and posted $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Monday, July 10.

Police said that on April 26 they went to a residence on Woodruff Street for a report of found child pornography. The complainant reported finding multiple photographs of child pornography in boxes in a detached garage. A total of 48 images of suspected child pornography were found, according to police. As a result of the investigation, the photographs were traced back to Termine.