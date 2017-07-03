× Enfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed skateboarder to make court appearance on Monday

ENFIELD — An Enfield man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old man is due in court Monday.

Rocco P. Barile, 29, is expected to appear at Enfield Superior Court to face charges after police said he struck a man who was skateboarding on Route 5 in December of 2016.

A passerby found the body of Jeremy Mercier, on the side of the road. Police said he was headed to the Enfield Square Mall to help a friend who had run out of gas.

Barile is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Barile is being held on $175,000 bail.