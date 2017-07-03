× Arrest made in Rocky Hill shooting that injured a Hartford firefighter

ROCKY HILL — State Police said they have made an arrest in the case of a firefighter who was shot in an industrial park in April.

State police said Jesus Perez is being held at the Troop H barracks on a $750,000 bond. More details are expected to be released Monday night.

In April, Police said they were looking for a ‘person of interest’ after an off-duty Hartford firefighter was seriously injured in a shooting night in Rocky Hill.

At the time a source told FOX61 the firefighter’s name is Jimmy Ngo and that he was shot five times in the back and once in the face.

Rocky Hill police said it happened at around 10 p.m. April 20. Police said Ngo was found with serious injuries from a gunshot wound at 60 Belamose Avenue in Rocky Hill. Police found the Ngo inside an industrial building. He was conscious when he was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was undergoing emergency medical care.

Police said the person who called 911 to report the shooting was someone known to Ngo.

State police said that based upon their initial investigation it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or community.

