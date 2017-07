× Over 100 illegal fireworks seized in East Lyme

EAST LYME — Over the weekend, the East Lyme Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the East Lyme Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosives Unit, seized over 100 fireworks that were not legal in Connecticut.

Only sparklers and fountains, which are non-explosive and non-aerial, are legal in Connecticut, but sparklers and fountains can only be purchased and used by people who are 16 or older.