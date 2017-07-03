For pool director, the history runs deep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- He's been a fixture at Camp Courant , and, as far as experience goes at the free summer camp, he's lapped everyone else.

Pat Scelza, who made a career as a teacher and iconic football coach in Windsor Locks, spent his summers as the pool director at Camp Courant.

Scelza has been part of the pool program at the camp for 47 years. "This is the most important place I've been in my life," Scelza said after opening day ceremonies at Camp Courant.

The reason Scelza has been so passionate about running the aquatics operations at the camp largely centers around a commitment to teach inner city kids how to swim. McKinley Albert, the executive director of Camp Courant said, "so many kids come here not knowing how to swim, being afraid of the water, so Pat's run a wonderful program."

Scelza has slowed down over the past few years, now fighting the effects of a condition known as Neuropathy but gleamed as he looked at the new pool that was finished at Camp Courant last year -- an $800,000 project that has literally changed the landscape on the grounds. "What a phenomenon," he said.

Stan Glowiak, the director of Camp Courant added, "Camp [Courant] has been around for 123 years and to think he's been around for 47 years? That's amazing."