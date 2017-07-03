× Hartford to close 3 library branches due to financial problems

HARTFORD — The board of the Hartford Public Library said three branches will close in September in a plan to restructure the system.

Greg Davis, Hartford Public Library Board President, announced Monday they had completed a nine-month strategic plan which will result in the restructuring the library system and the closing of three branches as of September: Blue Hills, Goodwin and Mark Twain. There are currently 10 locations in city.

Davis said the plan includes the remaining branches to be open more hours, including opening Saturdays, mornings and evenings, and better service at existing branches

There will be no layoffs, according to Davis. The board will also explore enhancing mobile services and introducing 24-hour self-service kiosks

Davis said there are a number of criteria involved in the decision but it came down to financial concerns, which they’ve had for years. “We received our funding through the city of Hartford most of it – 75% and our funding from the city has been flat funded for a number of years and our costs are increasing and we’re not able to raise enough money to maintain the budget that we need to operate 10 branches,” said Davis.

The report detailed research into need, usage, delivery system, staffing, and they determined the branches they expect to close, are branches that couldn’t sustain any longer

The board hopes the savings will allow the city to own the line, approx. 3 years from now, the goal is to open a new branch in the northeast section of the city, the Barbour Street area.

Davis said the library’s budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017 was $10,603,956. The City of Hartford Provided 74% of that amount with the remainder coming from grants, donations, endowment, and fines and fees.

The library currently has 124 full and part time employees.