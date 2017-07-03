× Manchester man accepts plea deal in 2016 East Hartford police chase

HARTFORD — A Manchester man accepted a plea deal Friday June 30 for a 2016 police chase that injured three police officers.

According to Hartford Superior Court Clerk’s office, Kevin McNeilly accepted a plea deal on three accounts of assaulting public safety personnel. He has not been sentenced yet and his next court date is on July 14.

East Hartford Police Deputy Chief Beau Thurnauer said officers came upon McNeilly during a drug transaction in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Pitkin Street at around 2:45 p.m. on January 5, 2016. They approached the car McNeilly was in, and when he noticed them there he put it in reverse, pinning two officers against another parked car. Then he drove out of the lot and hit a third officer with his car.

The officers fired three shots at the car but McNeilly was not hit. An East Hartford Traffic Unit officer chased the car before McNeilly pulled over voluntarily on Knollwood Drive.

None of the officers’ injuries are considered life-threatening.