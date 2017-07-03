× Memorial service to be held for fallen Oakville sailor

OAKVILLE — A memorial service will be held for the Oakville fallen sailor Thursday.

The Watertown- Oakville manger’s office has said that on Thursday June 6 at 2 p.m on the Oakville Green, a memorial service will be held for Navy sailor Ngoc T. Truong Huynh.

Huynh was a former Watertown resident. FOX61 found out he attended both Watertown High School and Plainville High School for part of his senior year.

He was one of seven United States Navy Sailors died when their ship, holding a crew of 300, collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan on June 18.

Huynh’s younger sister Lan, issued a statement said, “We want people to know that anyone who came across Tan noticed he was very quiet person, but he is also the sweetest and nicest. When he talked about things that he loved, he showed so much passion, just like his love for the Navy and niece. He had a bright smile.”