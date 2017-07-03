Neighbor takes action after anti-Trump message posted on elementary school sign

Schools are out for the summer but somebody used the sign outside a Maryland school to post a threat to President Donald Trump.

A neighbor saw it and took action.

“My initial reaction was kind of in shock,” said Andrew Johnson.

Shock and outrage hit the quiet community, home to Wood Acres Elementary School where the message was found inside the marquee in the school’s front yard .

“It was unlocked and so I lifted it up I removed the letters and neatly stacked them where the board is,” said Johnson, who has lived here for nearly 30 years.

Johnson said no matter your politics, a threat against the President and offensive language have no place in our society.