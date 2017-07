× Rocky Hill ferry closed due to high water

ROCKY HILL — The ferry that runs from Rocky Hill to Glastonbury across the Connecticut River is closed due to high water levels.

The ferry, which dates back to 1655, was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon.

Operated by the state, the ferry carries cars and bikes. Since bikes aren’t allowed on the Putnam Bridge, several miles to the north, it provides one of the few ways for cyclists to cross and avoid a longer trip.