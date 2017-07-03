× Sikorsky signs contract to build 257 Blackhawks

STAMFORD — Sikorsky signed a contract to deliver almost 260 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers over the next five years.

The company said the cost over the course of the contract will be cheaper than five individual one year contracts.

The contract’s value is about $3.8 billion and includes options for an additional 103 aircraft, with the total contract value potentially reaching $5.2 billion.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in October of this year and continue through 2022.

In April, Governor Dan Malloy announced Sikorsky will build 200 new helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps.