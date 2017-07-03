United Express plane catches fire upon landing at Denver airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Passengers were evacuated from a United Express jet at Denver International Airport Sunday afternoon. The plane's left engine caught fire after landing, according to authorities.

Passengers on the aircraft were heading from Aspen to Denver. No injuries were reported. Video and pictures on social media documented the scary moments for more than 60 people on board the jet.

"The passengers were actually taken on a bus back to the concourse," airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery said. "Part of what we do, is we assist the airlines in getting the passengers back to a safe place."

Passengers posted photos of the scary scene on Twitter.

My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing. @rabiasquared pic.twitter.com/Etm3j165Qp — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

The SkyWest Airlines plane, under the umbrella of United Express, reported engine trouble after landing in Denver. A SkyWest Airlines representative said 59 passengers and four crew members escaped without injury.

First responders mobilized to assist and put out a fire. The started after the plane as on the ground, according to SkyWest Airlines.

"They very quickly reacted," Montgomery said. "They ... extinguished what they found to be a fire in the rear section of the aircraft."

Video posted to Twitter showed foam being used to knock out the flames. A passenger, tweeting the video, wrote, "Quick and immediate response on runway. Huge thanks to the pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe."

By late afternoon the plane was taken to a DIA hanger for further investigation. Airport officials said the NTSB has been notified.

