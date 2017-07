× 1 person dead, 1 seriously injured after being struck by car on Route 44 in Pomfret

POMFRET — One person has died, another seriously injured after being stuck by a car Tuesday night.

State police said the road is closed off between Route 97 and old Route 44. Police said they are expected to be at the scene for several hours. No word on the extent of the injuries.

POMFRET #VehicleCrash v. Peds. 567 Mashamoquet Rd. (Rt. 44) 1 Fatality & 1 Transported w/ Serious Injuries – Rt. 44 CLOSED — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) July 5, 2017

