Caught on Camera: Police officer, alleged drunk woman engage in confrontation

LONG BEACH -- KTLA reports that an alleged intoxicated woman who was holding up traffic at an intersection, was arrested after a confrontation with a police officer Monday.

Police said the woman appeared unstable and was jumping on cars.

A video captured by a motorist shows the woman shouting expletives and angrily threatening the officer as passing cars tried to dodge the situation.

"You want to go my homeboy?" she can be heard asking the officer before throwing an unidentified object at him.

The video shows the confrontation between the two escalate leading to the officer attempting to knock her down by striking her in the knees. The officer eventually got her to the ground and placed her under arrest.

KTLA said the woman was taken to a local hospital due to her level of impairment and officials learned she was intoxicated and under the influence of unknown narcotics.