Connecticut Air National Guardsmen homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- It was an especially sweet 4th of July for 30 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard’s 103th Airlift Wing and their families. The group returned home Tuesday after several months of deployment in Southeast Asia.

“Oh my gosh I can’t even describe it. I’m so excited, but I’m nervous, I’m anxious,” Jennifer Giomblanco, from Newington, said after three months of eagerly awaiting the return of her soon-to-be husband.

“We’re getting married in September so I’m really excited for him to be home,” Giomblanco said. Her fiancé’s parents also described their feelings of being overwhelmed by the anticipation.

“Even though it’s only been three months but it does, it feels like forever so we’re very anxious to have him on the ground,” Nella Turgeon said. She added, “It’s wonderful to know that you raised a son that actually is willing to give his life for his country.”

Their airman, Sgt. Bobby Turgeon arrived in East Granby, Tuesday on-board the Connecticut Air National Guard’s C-130. He smiled wide as he made his way towards his family and went right in for a long awaited hug and a kiss from his fiancé.

“It was my first time deploying so that was something definitely new for me but being able to see my family, my friends, I’m just forever grateful. Words can’t really describe it, it’s just, I missed them, I really missed them,” Sgt. Turgeon said as he held his fiancé tight.

Along with the Turgeon’s, dozens of families were there to greet their loved ones. Many pointed out what a special day it was for a homecoming as it all happened on the day the country celebrates their independence and their freedom.

During their deployment, the Airmen were in multiple locations in Southeast Asia and supported Expeditionary Combat Support operations that included tactical airlift, security and logistics support, according to the Connecticut Air National Guard.