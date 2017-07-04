× Connecticut National Guard troops returning home on the 4th of July

Twenty-seven Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard‘s 103rd Air Wing unit are returning home on the Fourth of July after a five-month deployment in the Middle East.

The Airmen were deployed to multiple locations throughout the Middle East, supporting Expeditionary Combat Support operations that included tactical airlift, maintenance, security and logistics support.

About 100 members in total from the 103rd unit are set to return to Connecticut in several phases, beginning with Tuesday’s group.

Governor Dannel Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will be on hand at the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby to welcome the troops home.

“These Airmen have much to be proud of as they have successfully completed the 103rd Air Wing’s first overseas deployment flying the C-130 aircraft,” Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, the Adjutant General and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement.

The group is expected to arrive to the Bradley Air National Guard Base at around noon.