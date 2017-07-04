× Danbury man arrested in Bethel for possession of crack cocaine and a handgun

BETHEL — Bethel police found a Danbury man sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car. They arrested him after searching the vehicle.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint early Sunday morning, on Hunting Ridge Lane in Bethel. Police say the man was sleeping behind his steering wheel while his car was running.

Police searched the car and found 2 crack pipes, a pipe used for smoking marijuana, and one gram of crack. Police say they also found a handgun inside a bag under the driver’s seat.

The driver was identified as Antonio Veiga, 45 of Danbury. Police say that Veiga had a suspended license and is a convicted felon, which means he is barred from having a gun.

Veiga was arrested and held on bond. Police say the he also has an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Veiga appeared in Danbury Superior Court on July 3.