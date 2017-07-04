× First responders searching for missing person in Housatonic River

NEW MILFORD — First responders said they are currently searching for someone who disappeared in the Housatonic River Tuesday afternoon.

First responders said the incident occurred around 3 p.m., and a staging area is set up in the area of 143 West Street at “The Bleachery” marina. Dive teams are actively searching the waters at this time and boats are searching the river one section at a time.

No additional information has been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.