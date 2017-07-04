× It is a happy July 4th holiday at gas pumps in Connecticut

Drivers travelling on this Fourth of July are hitting the road for less because national gas prices have reached a new low for the year: $2.23.

Here in Connecticut, gas prices have also been trending steadily downward. Today’s average at $2.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded is down 9 cents from a month ago and slightly less than on this same day last year.

“The good news is that the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region is the only area of the country to see supplies increase this week, which means prices are likely to drop even further” saids Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford, in a statement.

As usual, gas prices vary by region, Connecticut:

Bridgeport $2.51

Hartford $2.41

New Haven/Meriden $2.38

Norwich/New London $2.46

This week, gas prices fell in 46 states. Only Illinois, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C. saw prices increase, albeit by one cent each, while Hawaii and Maine remained flat.

South Carolina continues to carry the cheapest gas in the country at $1.90.

Today, consumers can find gas for $2.00 or less at one out of every four gas stations in the country.

The last time gas prices were this cheap for the Independence Day holiday was 2005. That year, the price on July 4 was $2.23, which was the first time gas prices ever rose above the $2.00 mark for the holiday. Today’s price is three cents less than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago and four cents less than this day a year ago.