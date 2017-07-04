Pets of the Week – Hazel and Shadow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hazel and Shadow are a mother and daughter pair of Guinea pigs.

Hazel is 5, and is Shadow's mom. She is the calmer of the two. She enjoys being held more than the daughter. She has a little cyst on her hip and it doesn't need to be removed right now but the new owner should just monitor it for any changes or rapid growth.

They came to us because a family member was allergic. Their owners were treating them for ear mites and they finished that treatment.

They know when breakfast time is and come over to their cage door and squeak because they're excited for food! They're very friendly but do enjoy hanging out inside their castles.

They're a bonded pair and need to go together. They are social animals who like to have a buddy, so it's nice to get them in a pair-- you don't have to worry about bonding or introducing a new pig, if you get one who is a single and want him to have a friend.

For more information on Hazel, Shadow, or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.