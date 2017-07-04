× Police: Shooting leads to pursuit in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police said a shooting occurred this afternoon following an altercation.

Ansonia police said they responded to a shooting around 4:00 p.m., after reports of shots fired in the area of North Main Street and Fourth Street.

“First arriving officers found a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a single gun shot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” said police.

Witnesses on scene described a dark-colored Honda leaving the scene of the shooting.

“The Derby Police Department attempted to stop a car matching the suspect car description and pursued the car from Derby to West Haven where the car was involved in an accident. The driver of the car was the only occupant and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the accident,” said police.

Police said a gun was recovered along the route of the pursuit. At this time, police said the shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Police said the names of the victim and suspect will not be released at this time.