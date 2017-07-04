× Stamford man arrested for stabbing and robbing a woman

STAMFORD — A Stamford man is in police custody after stabbing and robbing a women Monday early afternoon.

Police received calls of a woman who had been stabbed in the chest on Henry Street Monday. After arriving to the scene, police discovered that the 29-year-old women Stamford resident was stabbed four times in the upper torso and bleeding badly.

Police say that the victim kept screaming a man “asked for the money” and then stabbed her after saying she did not have any. He then took her wallet and fled towards Washington Boulevard. The victim cousin gave police a description of man.

The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Officers found a man, matching the description, walking on Pulaski Street and was arrested. Police say the man took off his shirt and threw the wallet away. Officers later found the wallet.

Donell Blake, 39, was charged with two counts of Robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree. He is being held on bond. Blake has a lengthy criminal record.