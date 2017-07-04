× State Police arrest 53 for DUI over Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN –With record numbers of residents traveling over the holiday weekend, Connecticut State Police were busy.

State police made a total of 53 DUI arrests, which well surpasses the total amount from 39 arrest in 2016. As for accidents, police have had a total of 367 but none have resulted in any fatalities. Police have also clocked a total of 881 speeding violations and 2,486 total moving violations.

Police said state troopers are focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

Troopers will be out using both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 30, and will run through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday July 4.