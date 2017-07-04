Sunny Wednesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re celebrating our independence today with some gorgeous weather! Today we’ll have lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 80s. That sun and quiet weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as well. Click here for a full list of fireworks shows across the state.

There is the chance for a scattered shower late Thursday, but most of the day will be dry with sunshine.

Our next cold front will move in Friday with a couple of chances of showers and t’storms along with higher humidity. Some of those storms could bring locally heavy rain. While a lingering shower can’t be ruled out Saturday it looks like we at least begin to dry things out by this weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 55-60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slowly becoming more humid. High: 80s.

Friday: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a lingering shower. High: Low 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri