Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting

President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, rather than an informal pull-aside meeting.

The meeting, confirmed by both the White House and the Kremlin on Tuesday morning, will be the first official bilateral meeting between a United States and Russian president in nearly two years and comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

“It is planned as a fully-fledged, ‘seated’ meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday morning, according to the state-run TASS news agency.