Some Connecticut state parks full to capacity Tuesday

HARTFORD — With gorgeous weather predicted on this Independence Day, people are hitting the beaches at state parks across Connecticut.

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown was full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9 a.m., as was Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester.

Earlier, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield said they were full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 8 a.m.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is also full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:30 a.m.