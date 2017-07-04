WATCH: Naked man slaps officer after getting off train in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — New video has emerged of an incident from early June, when a naked man was caught on camera attacking police at a rail stop in Houston.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Keith Dean. Video shows him spraying officers with pesticide as the train door opens, then slapping an officer in the face.

Police hit the suspect twice with Tasers before he started complying with police orders.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police said the pesticide was stolen from a metro grounds crew.

Dean is now facing two charges of assaulting a public servant.