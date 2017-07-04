Woman mauled by a pit bull in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after first responders said she was bit by a pit bull.

New Haven police said they responded to 95 Hubinger Street around 2:22 p.m., regarding a dog attack. Police said the woman, who is in her 70s, was attacked by a pit bull in the yard of her home. The dog’s owner also resides there, police said.

Screams during the attack were heard by Jaye and Tanya Crump who are neighbors to the victim.

"It was something that was like the movies," said Jaye Crump. "It was that much blood. It was that much gore. It was just a terrible thing to witness."

Jaye grabbed a nearby 2X4 and began to hit the dog in an attempt to save the elderly woman.

"My reaction was just don't let this dog bite this lady again. Just don't let him bite the woman," says Jaye.

The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to police.

“NHPD Animal Control staff has the dog quarantined at the animal shelter. The investigation is ongoing. According to the patrol supervisor who’d responded, the dog owner has not been charged as the encounter between the dog and victim was not the result of a loose animal and was on private property,” said police.