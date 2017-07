× Woman suffers severe injuries after pit bull attack in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after first responders said she was bit by a pit bull.

New Haven first responders said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., at 95 Hubinger Street. At this time, the woman has been taken to the hospital.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.