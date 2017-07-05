A 14-year-old boy sneaks away with mom’s SUV, buys fireworks with friends — what could go wrong?

SKYWAY, Wash. — A 14-year-old boy took his mother’s SUV with friends to buy fireworks Tuesday — and all went according to plan, until someone decided to have a Roman candle fight back home, according to Q13 FOX.

Oh, and someone left a window down on the SUV.

The result — one big fire and one crispy vehicle.

No one was injured.

“This morning, a 14-year-old boy took his mom’s car without her knowing, picked up friends and bought fireworks,” King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said. “They … came home, parked the car in the driveway. One of the windows was open and during a Roman candle fight, a firework went into the window and lit the car on fire.”

