Ansonia police make arrest in July 4th shooting

ANSONIA — Ansonia police say they’ve arrested a woman following a shooting on July 4th.

Ansonia police said they responded to a shooting around 4 p.m., after reports of shots fired in the area of North Main and Fourth street.

“First arriving officers found a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” said police.

Witnesses on scene described a dark-colored Honda leaving the scene of the shooting.

“The Derby Police Department attempted to stop a car matching the suspect car description and pursued the car from Derby to West Haven where the car was involved in an accident. The driver of the car was the only occupant and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the accident,” said police.

Police said they arrested Sheldon Haley, 37, of Ansonia. Haley is a convicted felon, and was charged with assault, criminal possession, and reckless endangerment among other charges. Haley is currently being held on a $300,000 bail and is currently being treated of his injuries sustained during the accident while he was pursued by police. His injuries are non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.

The shooting victim is also in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine the cause.