Bullet shoots into Bridgeport home, grazes head of sleeping teen

BRIDGEPORT — Police said an 18-year-old woman was struck by a bullet while she was inside of a home Wednesday morning.

Bridgeport police said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m., at 14 Lakeside Drive. Police said when they arrived, they saw Jamilivette Padilla who was grazed by a bullet to her head. When EMS arrived to the scene, they concluded that Padilla’s injury was non-life threatening.

Padilla was immediately taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Bridgeport police is working with Stratford police to try and find a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police, they can do so anonymously by dialing (203) 575-TIPS.