DEEP concerned rock snot, an invasive algae, is spreading upstream in the Farmington River

FARMINGTON -- Lately, below the Farmington River, lies a slimy problem.

A slimy, flowering algae, scientifically called a stalk forming diatom. But it’s more commonly known as rock snot, an invasive algae.

It’s now covering 75 percent of the rocks in parts of the Farmington River. First discovered in 2013, the rock snot was contained to the Pacific Northwest.

According to Mike Beauchene, fisheries biologist with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, “to the anglers, who cast their lines and drag their line upstream, it hits the rocks and gets gummed up in this big mass of snot.”

“For some of the larger fish, it changes the food chain, because some of the insects they eat live on, the rocks that were bare," said Beauchene.

In the last 4 years, the rock snot has spread six miles in the river. You might not think of that as a large chunk of real estate, but it concerns investigators because its been spreading upstream.

How?

Like a fly fisherman wading north. Since they can’t clean the rocks, or contain the algae, and forget herbacides, they’re left with education.

“We emphasize to all people once they’re done in the river to check clean and dry anything that has come in contact with them,” said Beauchene.