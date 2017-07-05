× Durham man busted for having $20K worth of illegal fireworks

DURHAM – Connecticut State Police charged a man with illegal possession of fireworks after finding about $20,000 worth of them in Durham Tuesday.

State Police said just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to complaints of a large fireworks display on Pine Ledge Trail in Durham.

When police arrived, they said they discovered the exploded and unexploded illegal fireworks.

Police arrested 50-year-old Theodore Lynch of Durham. Lynch was charged with illegal possession of fireworks, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

Lynch was released on a $10,000 surety bond pending his arraignment on July 19.

The State Police Emergency Services Unit were called in to collect and dispose of the fireworks.