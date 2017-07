× Fatal scooter crash closes Norman Road in Griswold

GRISWOLD — Norman Road in Griswold is closed following a fatal scooter crash Wednesday night.

Norman Road between Route 141 and Hopeville Road (Route 201) has been closed. Police said the victim was riding the scooter and crashed into a stone wall around 8:30 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

