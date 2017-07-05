× Two overnight fires in New Haven likely caused by fireworks

NEW HAVEN — Fire and police officials in New Haven are investigating two fires that broke out overnight.

New Haven fire officials confirmed Wednesday morning that two overnight fires that broke out just after midnight were likely caused by fireworks.

One two-alarm fire happened at a home on Walnut Street that sustained heavy damage and the other one was on Woolsey Street.

Crews said the flames were so intense, they went through the top floors and the roof.

No injuries were reported at either fire. Fire investigators are working to determine the official cause.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.