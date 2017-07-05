× Glastonbury PD: Man arrested after an attempt to meet a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity

GLASTONBURY — A New Britain man is facing criminal charges after police said he tried to meet up with a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Glastonbury police arrested Edgar Rosario, 24, Wednesday and charged him with enticing a minor, attempt to commit sex assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Rosario went to Glastonbury to meet someone who he thought was a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual activity. The girl Rosario thought he was talking to was an undercover police office, police said.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday.