× Gorgeous weather again today before things get unsettled

It’s another great day out there today, with abundant sunshine yet again and temperatures in the 80s. If you enjoyed your 4th of July, we’ll have very similar weather out there today.

It will start to get a little more humid on Thursday with increasing clouds and the chance for a late-day shower. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our next cold front will move in Friday with a couple of chances of showers and storms along with higher humidity. Some of those storms could bring locally heavy rain. But it looks like the wet weather and humidity will exit just in time for this weekend! That’s great news with July 4th celebrations and fireworks displays continuing for some towns.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slowly becoming more humid, increasing clouds. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri