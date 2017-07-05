× Hamden man arrested after charging cops with baseball bat

HAMDEN – Hamden police said they have arrested a man after responding to a call for a “rolling domestic dispute”.

On Monday at around 3 p.m. police went to Hamden Park Drive for a call of domestic abuse. When the police got there, a 23-year-old New Haven resident was standing in front of a Putnam Avenue address. The victim was with her two children, ages 1 and 5.

The victim told police that her boyfriend, Jonathan Geneste, 22, punched her in the face several times and also choked her before fleeing the scene. She suffered from some facial injuries.

Police said they located Geneste at his Putnam Avenue address where he immediately charged at officers with a metal baseball bat.

Geneste was arrested and charged for assault, breach of peace, strangulation, interfering with a police officer and three counts of attempted assault on a police officer.

Geneste is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.