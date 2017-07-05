× Ledyard police warning public of ‘Grandparent Scam’

LEDYARD — Police said they have recently received reports from residents regarding scam phone calls.

Ledyard police said in one report Wednesday, a caller reported to be an attorney and told a resident their granddaughter was involved in an accident and was arrested for DUI, and $5000 was needed for court fees/bail.

“The “Attorney” instructed the resident to go to Walmart and wire money to a New York address. The name used was Attorney Steven Harper, phone number was (302) 296-6795,” said police.

Police said this is a common ploy known as the “Grandparent Scam.” Officers want people to be aware of this scam and said “do not fall prey to these scammers . Hang up!”