Man seen on video flipping potted plants outside Bristol market

BRISTOL — A man was seen on security video flipping potted plants outside a Bristol market.

The video was posted by Dan Gallant, the owner of South Side Meat Market, to Facebook. It shows a man attempt several times to flip over a metal tub with flowers outside the market on West Street, before he is able to turn it over.

Gallant said he came in Wednesday morning and saw the damage, and reviewed the security camera footage from around 2:30 a.m.

Eventually, he is able to flip the tub over. He walks up the street and then pulls flowers from a taller planter at the edge of the property. Gallant said the man can be seen causing other damage on the property.

