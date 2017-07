NORWALK — Norwalk police are investigating a car theft that occurred outside the Family Markert at 72 Taylor Avenue last month.

On June 4, police said a man stole a vehicle that was unlocked and running outside the market. Police ask if anyone can identify the wanted suspect in the above photo gallery, or has any information regarding the theft, is asked to contact Detective Collins at 203-854-3191.

Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111 or online here.