Manchester man charged with impersonating officer

MANCHESTER — A Manchester man is facing criminal charges after police said he pretended to be a Homeland Security officer.

On June 29, Glastonbury police said Mark Moran, 46, turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued. Moran was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer and improper use of high-beams/flashing lights.

Police said on May 11, Moran appeared at the front door of a residence disguised as a Homeland Security officer. He began questioning the residents about a person who lived at that address, asking if they were home. Police said he allegedly advised the parents at the door that their son was wanted for murder.

Moran, was arrested in 2012 after starting a bilking scheme disguised as a genuine charitable effort. He was arrested by Manchester police for stealing donations he claimed would go towards bulletproof vests for K-9 officers. Moran also used to own a police / fire / EMS supply store, where they sold items such as police officers’ uniforms.

Moran was released on a promise to appear and is due in court July 12.