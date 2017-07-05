Moose splashing around in pond is pure Colorado goodness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Colorado moose certainly knows how to make the most of summers there. He found a pool of cool, clear water at Breckenridge Ski Resort and plunged right in, according to FOX31 in Denver.

Doug Jones captured the video that was posted by Fire on Demand on June 26.

The shadows of gondolas can be seen passing overhead as the moose frolics around in the pond. The video was viewed over 37,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Connecticut is no stranger to wildlife, either. What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen in your backyard?

