New Britain man dies of injuries suffered in hit and run

NEW BRITAIN — A man injured in a hit and run crash has died of his injuries.

New Britain police said Gary Sgro, 58, of New Britain died Tuesday from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle near Myrtle and Washington Streets on June 30 around 2 a.m.

An officer on patrol found Sgro in the road. He was unresponsive. Emergency crews took him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.