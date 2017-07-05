NYPD officer dies after being shot in “unprovoked attack”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A police officer has died after she was shot in what the New York Police Department is calling an "unprovoked attack."

The officer, 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, was shot in the head just after midnight Wednesday, while she and her partner were sitting in a police command vehicle in the Bronx.

Familia was a mother of three and a 12-year veteran of the force.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said the suspect, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, allegedly fired into Familia's vehicle, then ran and drew a revolver when he was confronted by officers about a block away. He was shot and killed by police.

A bystander was also hit by a bullet and is in stable condition at the hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video